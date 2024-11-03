2 people killed after fiery multi-vehicle crash in northeast Houston, sheriff says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were killed after a fiery crash in northeast Houston on Saturday night, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said deputies responded to the crash, where a vehicle was on fire in the 13200 block of Wallisville.

Officials say four vehicles were involved in the crash.

According to Gonzalez, one driver may have driven onto incoming traffic based on preliminary information, while the driver of the striking vehicle was taken to the hospital.

Authorities pulled two human bodies from the scene, and both were pronounced dead.

According to HCSO, traffic is being redirected to Maxey Road to the west of the scene and Normandy Road to the east.