Astros' Rodgers suffers concussion during rehab assignment

SEATTLE -- Houston Astros second baseman Brendan Rodgers sustained a concussion and a broken nose when he collided with a teammate during a minor league rehab assignment, the team said Saturday.

The 28-year-old Rodgers was playing for Triple-A Sugar Land Friday night in the first game of his rehab assignment when the collision occurred in the third inning. He had been sidelined since June 15 with a left oblique strain.

The Astros said Rodgers would be evaluated further over the next few days.

Rodgers is batting .191 with two homers and 11 RBIs in 43 games for Houston this season. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 amateur draft by Colorado, he played for the Rockies from 2019-24.