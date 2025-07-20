Astros place Isaac Paredes on 10-day IL with hamstring strain

SEATTLE --Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a right hamstring strain.

Paredes was injured running to first base on a single to left field during Saturday night's 7-6, 11-inning loss to the Seattle Mariners. Paredes left the game and was replaced by Zack Short. The 26-year-old is hitting .259 with 19 home runs and 50 RBIs this season.

Additionally, catcher César Salazar was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land. In corresponding moves, infielders Shay Whitcomb and Jon Singleton were recalled from Sugar Land.

To make room for Singleton on the Astros' 40-man roster, infielder Brendan Rodgers was transferred to the 60-day injured list. Rodgers sustained a concussion and a broken nose when he collided with a teammate during a minor league rehab assignment, the team said Saturday.

The 28-year-old Rodgers was playing for Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday in the first game of his rehab assignment when the collision occurred in the third inning. He had been sidelined since June 15 with a left oblique strain.

Rodgers is batting .191 with two homers and 11 RBIs in 43 games for Houston this season.