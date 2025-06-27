Astros minor league pitcher Julio Rodriguez suspended 80 games

NEW YORK --Houston Astrospitcher Julio Rodriguez was suspended for 80 games Friday by Major League Baseball under the minor league drug program following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Nandrolone.

A 25-year-old right-hander, Rodriguez was 2-0 with a 6.40 ERA in 21 relief appearances for High-A Asheville and Double-A Corpus Christi. After making 18 appearances for the Tourists, he was promoted on June 17.

Rodriguez was signed by San Francisco for a $300,000 bonus in March 2018 and reached Triple-A for a pair of games with Sacramento last July 1 and 3, then ended the season with Double-A Richmond. He was selected by Houston last December in the Triple-A phase of the Rule 5 draft.

Rodriguez is the eighth player suspended this year for a positive test, the sixth under minor league programs.Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profarwas suspended for 80 games on March 31 andPhiladelphia PhilliescloserJosé Alvaradofor 80 games on May 25 under the major league program.