Astros' Jeremy Peña misses second game with rib injury

HOUSTON -- Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña was held out of the lineup for a second straight game Sunday.

Peña continues to make progress after leaving the Astros' win over the Chicago Cubs on Friday in the fifth inning because of rib soreness, manager Joe Espada said.

Peña was hit in the ribs by Cade Horton's pitch during the second inning Friday. Imaging did not reveal a fracture, and Peña has been able to swing a bat the past two days.

"It's just still pretty sore, so no need to rush to get him in there," Espada said.

The Astros are off Monday before starting a series in Colorado on Tuesday.

Peña played in the Astros' first 82 games of the season and batted .322 with 11 home runs and 40 RBIs.