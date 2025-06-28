Astros activate Lance McCullers Jr.; Jeremy Pena (rib) out

The Houston Astros activated right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. from the injured list to start Saturday's home game against the Chicago Cubs and optioned right-hander Nick Hernandez to Triple-A Sugar Land.

Meanwhile, shortstopJeremy Penawas not in the lineup Saturday after leaving the Astros'victory over the Chicago Cubs on Friday night in the fifth inning because of rib soreness.

McCullers, who is 1-2 with a 4.91 ERA in seven starts this season, had been out since June 13 with a sprained right foot. He will make his first start since June 10, when he allowed four runs on four hits and four walks with six strikeouts over five innings in a 4-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox.

Prior to that setback, McCullers recorded consecutive quality starts with 19 strikeouts in 12 innings. He made his season debut on May 4 after missing the past two seasons with injuries.

In eight major league seasons since 2015, all with the Astros, McCullers is 50-34 with a 3.54 ERA in 137 appearances (134 starts).

Peña is feeling better and getting treatment for his ribs, according toJoe Espada said.

"He is getting treatment right now. He's gonna move around, probably hit off the tee," Espada said. "I'm going to do everything I can to keep him away from today's game, just to give him a full off day, but he's actually feeling pretty good."

Peña played in the Astros' first 82 games of the season.

The 2022 ALCS and World Series MVP is enjoying the best year of his career, batting .322 with 11 home runs and 40 RBIs while serving as the leadoff hitter. His .867 OPS is 166 points higher than the number he posted last season.

Hernandez, 30, had a 9.00 ERA in two relief appearances. In nine career major league appearances over the past three seasons, he has a 9.00 ERA in 13 innings for the San Diego Padres (2023) and Astros.

Field Level Media and The Associated Press contributed to this story.