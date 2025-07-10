Arkema Houston fire: Officials warn of strong odor as crews responded to plant fire

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials say no one was injured in a plant fire in east Harris County on Thursday.

Emergency officials said a fire at the Arkema Houston facility on Haden Road was detected just before 8 a.m.

Authorities warned of smoke release from the facility and a strong odor that may be irritating.

No injuries to plant employees or contractors were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

