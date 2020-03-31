Annual Equal Employment Opportunity Public File Report - 2024-2025

Click here to download the KTRK-TV/ABC13 2024-2025 EEO report.

To view the KTRK-TV Online Public Inspection File (OPIF) - please click here.

ANNUAL EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY

PUBLIC FILE REPORT

KTRK-TV, "ABC13"

HOUSTON, TEXAS

March 31, 2025

I. GENERAL POLICY

This report covers the period from April 1, 2024 through March 31, 2025.

KTRK-TV (the "Station") has a longstanding commitment to a policy that no person shall be discriminated against in employment by the Station because of race, color, religion, national origin, or gender.

In the Station's commitment to fair employment practices, we strive to ensure that equal consideration is extended to all employees and applicants in recruitment, selection procedures, employee development, performance evaluation, promotions, transfers, benefits and all other aspects of employment.

It is the Station's policy to carry out a positive continuing program of specific practices designed to ensure equal opportunity and nondiscrimination in every aspect of station employment policy and practice.

II. RESPONSIBILITY

Michael Carr, KTRK-TV's President & General Manager, is responsible for supervising EEO compliance.

III. INTERNAL RECORD KEEPING

In compliance with the EEO record keeping requirements, the Station creates a file for each position to be filled. The file generally includes, but is not limited to, the following items: copies of advertisements, emails, and distributions to the Station's mailing lists used to notify sources of openings, and a summary of interviewees who applied for vacancies as well as their referral sources.

In addition, the Station documents and retains information about its long-term recruitment initiatives. These files generally include but are not limited to: the nature and date of each activity, the scope of the Station's participation, and the names and titles of the Station personnel involved.

IV. POSITIONS FILLED AND RECRUITMENT METHODS

KTRK-TV has publicized job vacancies in the following ways and as indicated below:

1. Sending or emailing the KTRK-TV job listing to the 24 organizations detailed in Attachment A. We periodically broadcast on-air announcements publicizing the fact that qualified organizations may request to be added to our mailing list.



2. Posting all open positions on The Walt Disney Company online career website, Disneycareers.com. Open positions posted on Disneycareers.com are subsequently posted by the DirectEmployers Association Network to numerous sites that list open jobs.



3. Posting open positions on the Station's website, ABC13.com.



4. Posting open positions to the state broadcast association, Texas Association of Broadcasters, TAB.org. This state broadcast association has not requested to receive our notices of job postings. We voluntarily submit all postings.



During the period covered by this report, April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025, KTRK-TV had a total of fourteen vacancies for full-time positions.

Following are the positions filled during the period covered by this report:

Assignment Planner (Posted 03/14/24, Filled -04/16/24)

This job vacancy was publicized as described above. Nine people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: Internal candidate - 5; Employee referral - 3; and Internet search - 1. The referral source of the candidate hired was Internal candidate.

Newscast Producer (Posted 03/08/24, Filled -05/08/24)

This job vacancy was publicized as described above. Eleven people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: Internal Candidate - 2; Disneycareers.com - 2; LinkedIn.com - 2; Employee referral - 2; and Indeed.com - 3. The referral source of the candidate hired was Indeed.com.

Executive Producer - Streaming (Posted 06/03/24, Filled -06/24/24)

This job vacancy was publicized as described above. Five people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: Indeed.com - 1; Internal candidate - 2; LinkedIn.com - 1; and Employee referral - 1. The referral source of the candidate hired was Internal candidate.

Reporter (Posted 06/07/24, Filled -07/03/24)

This job vacancy was publicized as described above. Five people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: Talent acquisition recruiter- 5. The referral source of the candidate hired was Talent acquisition recruiter.

President/GM (Posted 07/19/24, Filled -8/23/24)

This job vacancy was publicized as described above. Seven people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: Internal candidates - 7. The referral source of the candidate hired was Internal candidate.

Assignment Editor (Posted 05/30/24, Filled -08/26/24)

This job vacancy was publicized as described above. Seven people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: Internal candidate - 1; Employee referral - 1; LinkedIn.com - 2; Google internet search - 1; Talent acquisition recruiter - 1; and Internet search- 1. The referral source of the candidate hired was Employee referral.

Streaming Producer (Posted 11/19/24, Filled -02/16/25)

This job vacancy was publicized as described above. Eight people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: Internal candidate - 2; and Talent acquisition recruiter - 6. The referral source of the candidate hired was Internal candidate.

Newscast Producer (Posted 11/19/24, Filled -01/06/25)

This job vacancy was publicized as described above. Eight people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: Talent acquisition recruiter - 8. The referral source of the candidate hired was Talent acquisition recruiter.

Associate Producer (Posted 12/04/2024, Filled -01/17/25)

This job vacancy was publicized as described above. Five people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: Talent acquisition recruiter - 5. The referral source of the candidate hired was Talent acquisition recruiter.

Business Manager (Posted 12/03/24, Filled -02/10/25)

This job vacancy was publicized as described above. Seven people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: Employee referral - 2; Unspecified job board -4 and Search engine - 1. The referral source of the candidate hired was Employee referral.

Newscast Producer (Posted 11/19/24, Filled -02/12/25)

This job vacancy was publicized as described above. Seven people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: Talent acquisition recruiter - 7. The referral source of the candidate hired was Talent acquisition recruiter.

Reporter (Posted 01/28/25, Filled -02/26/24)

This job vacancy was publicized as described above. Five people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: Talent acquisition recruiter- 4; and Internal candidate - 1. The referral source of the candidate hires was Internal candidate.

Photojournalist (Posted 12/10/24, Filled 02/18/25)

This job vacancy was publicized as described above. Eleven people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: Disneycareers.com - 1; Indeed.com - 1; Job board - 1; Google internet search - 1; Employee referral - 2; and LinkedIn.com - 5. The referral source of the candidate hired was LinkedIn.com.

Production Manager (Posted 02/25/25, Filled 03/28/25)

This job vacancy was publicized as described above. Five people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: Talent Acquisition recruiter - 4; Internal candidate - 1. The referral source of the candidate hired was Internal candidate.

IV. PARTICIPATION IN INITIATIVES ENUMERATED IN SECTION 73.2080 (C)(2)

KTRK-TV is committed to performing ongoing non-vacancy specific recruitment efforts that bring attention to the variety of job and career opportunities at the Station. Outreach efforts are designed to provide information about job opportunities and job requirements, as well as provide information regarding how to apply for job opportunities within KTRK-TV, and on the Internship Program which is designed to educate students on job opportunities available at the Station.

A. Participation in Job Fairs

On January 16, 2025, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in conjunction with Workforce Solutions Gulf Coast hosted a technical industry career fair for high school and college students to meet potential employers or continuing education from local companies and colleges. A Station reporter met with students and discussed the various occupations in the television/broadcasting industry.

B. Internship Program

KTRK-TV's internship program offers paid internships for college students and recent graduates interested in careers in television broadcasting. The internship program is designed to provide them with an onsite educational experience that complements their academic studies with the goal of trying to place them within the station at the end of their internship. We typically conduct two intern sessions each year, January to June and June to December and interns can participate in two sessions equating to a one-year internship. During the reporting period, KTRK-TV hired two interns, both were extended for a second session.



C. Participation in events sponsored by organizations representing groups present in the community interested in broadcast employment issues, including conventions, career days, workshops, and similar activities

KTRK-TV has a goal of motivating and inspiring the next generation of broadcast professionals. To support that goal, KTRK-TV hosts grade school, high school and college students at the Station to expose them to the variety of career options available in broadcasting.

KTRK-TV employees participate in career days/workshops/panels providing valuable information and career guidance to students. The following is a list of student career outreach activities during the reporting period:

April 2, 2024 Post Oak School

April 10, 2024 University of Houston Valenti School of Communication for school Internship Mgr.

April 12, 2024 Royal Middle School (Royal ISD)

May 6, 2024 Magnolia West High School (Magnolia ISD)

May 14, 2024 Crosby Middle School (Hitchcock ISD)

June 23, 2024 Houston ISD Media Teachers

August 14, 2024 Memorial High School Journalism Class (Spring Branch ISD)

Sept. 19, 2024 Alvin Community

Sept. 20, 2024 Bellaire High School (Houston ISD)

Sept. 27, 2024 Spring Forest Middle School (Spring Branch ISD)

Oct. 11, 2024 Texas A &M Galveston

Oct. 21, 2024 The Branch School

E. Training programs designed to enable Station personnel to acquire skills that could qualify them for a higher-level position

KTRK-TV employees have access to a wide range of professional, leadership, and management training through an extensive learning library. Some examples include Harvard ManageMentor for leadership and skill development, and streaming audio Business Book Summaries.

Employees of KTRK are also offered personalized, complimentary one-on-one career coaching. The coaching sessions are 30-minute sessions with optional follow-up appointments.

KTRK-TV also provides continuing educational opportunities through Coffee Talk sessions. These one-hour learning opportunities provide information on topics specific to the industry and issues that impact our community, daily operations at KTRK-TV and the ABC Owned TV group. Topics included: Social Media Marketing Trends and Big Changes at Nielsen.

Members of the KTRK-TV Broadcast Technology team are required to complete a total of 50 hours of continuing education in subject matters that relate directly to their job responsibilities in areas such as software and new technology utilized in the course of business. The company pays for expenses associated with this training.

The station also provides management and leadership training for people managers. One program is explicitly designed to help mid-level leaders of others build critical leadership skills and cultivate relationships that will accelerate their contribution to the organization's success. This program has live core sessions, on-demand sessions and small group activities to discuss topics, seek advice and build deeper connections with peers from their business and/or region.

EEO - ATTACHMENT A

KTRK-TV JOB POSTINGS

Company Address Mailing List

NAACP 2002 Wheeler Houston, TX 77004

Chinese Community Ctr. 9800 Town Park Houston, TX 77036

Houston Asian Junior 4410 April Meadow Way Sugar Land, TX 77479

Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce 1801 Main St. # 1075 Houston, TX 77002

UH Mexican American Studies 4800 Calhoun Houston, TX 77004

Houston Urban League Job Bank 1301 Texas Houston, TX 77002

Korean Journal 1241 Blalock Road Houston, TX 77055

Jewish Family Service 4131 South Braeswood Houston, TX 77025

LULAC Educational Svc Center 3522 Polk St. # 104 Houston, TX 77003

Asian Chamber of Commerce 3535 Briarpark Dr. Suite 108, Houston, TX 77042

Vietnam Post/Vietnam Business 10515 Harwin # 120 Houston, TX 77036

Goodwill Industries of Houston, Job Connection Svcs. 1140 West Loop N. Houston, TX 77055

United States Veterans Initiative 1418 Preston Street Houston, TX 77002

Workforce Solutions 3355 West Alabama # 350 Houston, TX 77098

A.A.M.A. 6001 Gulf Frwy. Bldg. B165 Houston, TX 77023

Houston Assoc. of Hispanic Journalists Attn: Job Posting P. O. Box 273394 Houston, TX 77277

Houston Community College Job Placement 1300 Holman Houston, TX 77004

Company Email Address List

Talent Dynamics - pumphrey@talentdynamics.com

Indo American News - indoamericannews@yahoo.com

Alliance for Women in Media - monica.rose@abc.com

SER - Jobs for Progress of the Texas Gulf Coast, Inc. - Ciara.major@serhouston.org

Voice of Asia - adsvoa@yahoo.com

HAHMP - Susybarbosatv@gmail.com

Fort Bend Star - editor@fortbendstar.com

