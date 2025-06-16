24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Suspect arrested after being accused of killing teenager over rent in north Harris County, HCSO says

Monday, June 16, 2025 4:09PM
Angel Gomez Montañez was arrested after being accused of the shooting death of Christopher Lara on Butte Creek Road in north Harris County, HCSO says.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The suspect accused of murdering his roommate over rent was arrested, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said 21-year-old Angel Gomez Montañez was safely taken into custody on Sunday evening.

Montañez is charged with the murder of 18-year-old Christopher Rodriguez Lara.

Lara's mother told ABC13 that Montañez had been living with the family for free for three months.

When she asked him to start contributing, she says Montañez shot and killed her son last Thursday outside the apartment on Butte Creek Road in north Harris County.

