Alvin residents believe their water is dangerous: 'Sometimes it's dark, like coffee'

"We can't even brush our teeth. We have to use bottled water to brush my teeth and bottled water to wash my hair," the resident told ABC13 after expressing her concern on the unsafe water in the neighborhood.

"We can't even brush our teeth. We have to use bottled water to brush my teeth and bottled water to wash my hair," the resident told ABC13 after expressing her concern on the unsafe water in the neighborhood.

"We can't even brush our teeth. We have to use bottled water to brush my teeth and bottled water to wash my hair," the resident told ABC13 after expressing her concern on the unsafe water in the neighborhood.

"We can't even brush our teeth. We have to use bottled water to brush my teeth and bottled water to wash my hair," the resident told ABC13 after expressing her concern on the unsafe water in the neighborhood.

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Imagine water having the color of coffee.

Residents in the South Meadows neighborhood, just south of Alvin, reached out to ABC13, concerned about their water.

"Sometimes it's dark, like coffee. Sometimes it's dark, like tea. Sometimes, it's light brown," Yo, a great-grandmother who has lived in the area for decades, explained. "Rarely, it's clear."

Yo and her neighbors aren't connected to Alvin's water.

They get their water from Aqua Texas, a national water provider that operates in mostly rural areas across our region.

"I've called Austin. They said they'd send somebody and collect the water, but nothing," she explained. "I've called the company itself and told them. I've even argued with them, saying, 'Why am I paying for water I can't use?'"

Yo and others here wouldn't dare drink the water because they believe it's dangerous.

"Oh no, I'll be dead. I'll be long gone. It's a hassle. We can't even brush our teeth," she said. "We have to use bottled water to brush my teeth and bottled water to wash my hair."

Soon after Eyewitness News called, crews from Aqua Texas arrived to flush out the water lines.

A spokesperson sent ABC13 this statement:

Aqua Texas is dedicated to providing our customers with clean and reliable water service. We have taken measures today to clear the discolored water and are working with our customers in South Meadows to remedy their concerns immediately. If customers are experiencing issues with their water, please call our customer service at 877.987.2782.

For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook, X and Instagram.