Ahead of the budget vote, a new survey shows what Houstonians want money spent on

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As Houston city leaders debate how to spend billions in taxpayer dollars, a new survey shows how people want the money spent, and if they'd be willing to pay more in taxes and fees.

On Tuesday, during a council budget committee meeting, members got a pulse on how Houstonians want their money spent.

The Kinder Institute at Rice recently heard from 1,200 Houstonians. The survey comes after Mayor John Whitmire released his proposed budget.

The mayor wants to use 60% of the general fund money for public safety. However, the survey shows nearly 90% of them said they want more money going towards a different issue.

"This is signaling people want to see more done on infrastructure and that is going to include things like your road, like your drainage, like your power grid," Kinder Institute at Rice University's Daniel Potter explained.

The other top issues ahead of police are homelessness, trash, and neighborhood enforcement. The study also showed where people want less money spent.

One of those items included bike lanes. That's been a hot topic with Mayor John Whitmire adjusting and removing some lanes across the city.

"Even as the city is trying to grapple at how do we become more diversely commuter friendly sort so it's not just a hop in the car and get to work, you're finding pushback where some of that isn't working for people," Potter explained.

The survey found not just how Houstonians want to spend their money, but if they're willing to pay more in taxes in fees. The mayor's proposed budget doesn't do that.

However, the city's finance director told council the city could face a $500 million deficit in five years. Which is why some council members say a new revenue source may be needed.

"All options need to be put on the table," Houston city council member Abbie Kamin explained. "One of the challenges with this budget, how it aligns with our fiscal year compared to when assessed appraisals come in is we're making a lot of guesses right now."

The survey found more than 65% of people would support higher taxes, and a garbage fee. It may have public support, but not by all city leaders.

Some council members said until services are improved, including trash, now's not the time to ask Houstonians to pay more. "I'm not confident going back to taxpayers and saying, give us more when we haven't justified that," city council member Tiffany Thomas said.

The Kinder Institute told the council this wasn't a scientific study. It only heard from a small percentage of Houstonians.

However, council members say it's usual to help them make decisions when they're set to approve a budget this month.

