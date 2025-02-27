Action 13 gets results after leaking hydrant floods neighborhood in Third Ward

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Third Ward residents called Action 13 after a fire hydrant leaking for weeks turned into a geyser Thursday morning, flooding the neighborhood.

The fire hydrant is at the corner of Del Rio and Charleston, and thanks to Action 13, Houston Public Works was on the scene within the hour of our call.

Patsy Roberts often drives past the fire hydrant in Third Ward.

"Everyday! Everyday!" Roberts told ABC13.

Roberts' daughter lives in the neighborhood where the leak is. During one of her daily visits in January, she noticed something was wrong.

"At first, it started as a trickle," Roberts said. "Now you have flooding water here."

She made a 311 report, but the leak continued until it became a gushing, muddy mess Thursday morning.

Action 13 contacted Houston Public Works, and within an hour, a crew arrived and shut off the water.

Houston Public Works confirms they have 311 requests about the fire hydrant in their system.

As of 5 p.m., the fire hydrant was replaced, and water service was restored.

Roberts said she's frustrated it took reaching out to ABC13 for fast action to happen.

"What if there's a fire and we need to use this fire hydrant to help out a fire?" Roberts questioned.

