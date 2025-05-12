Generous ABC13 viewer pays off tax bill for woman who owed $35,000

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With just days left for homeowners to protest their property appraisals, one loyal ABC13 viewer is getting some relief.

Last week, 13 Investigates and the ABC-owned television station's data team told you about the disparities we found when it comes to the percentage of taxes a resident is paying compared to their home value.

Tonya Cooper lives in a north Houston neighborhood where residents are paying nearly 20% more in property taxes despite living in homes that are lower in property value, according to our analysis of Harris County Tax Office data.

RELATED: 13 Investigates why some homeowners are paying more in property taxes

Cooper's tax bill was made worse when she inherited the family home and found out she owed $35,000 in back taxes.

"My dad remarried, and he passed, and then his wife was able to live here up until she passed. But during that time, property taxes weren't paid when she fell sick," Cooper told 13 Investigates. "She had cancer."

Cooper was on a five-year payment plan with the city to get the taxes paid off, but after our story aired, a generous viewer reached out to ABC13 wanting to help.

On Monday, Cooper told us the donor, who would like to remain anonymous, paid off her entire $35,000 tax bill.

Even though Cooper inherited the debt, she said she plans to always pay on time because she never wants to see a bill that high again.

She said she's overwhelmed with gratitude and will never forget this act of kindness from a complete stranger who helped her keep the property that's been in her family since she was a child.

