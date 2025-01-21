Best ABC Secret Sales problem-solving products, with exclusive discounts up to 68% off

This week, Ryan Field and Dani Beckstrom are rounding up the best problem-solving products on sale, with exclusive deals up to 68% off.

This week, Ryan Field and Dani Beckstrom are rounding up the best problem-solving products on sale, with exclusive deals up to 68% off.

This week, Ryan Field and Dani Beckstrom are rounding up the best problem-solving products on sale, with exclusive deals up to 68% off.

This week, Ryan Field and Dani Beckstrom are rounding up the best problem-solving products on sale, with exclusive deals up to 68% off.

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

ABC Secret Sales rounds up the best products on sale every week - and these deals are exclusive to ABC shoppers. This week, Ryan Field and Dani Beckstrom are rounding up the best problem-solving products on sale now. Don't miss these deals up to 68% off!

Problem-solving products

46% off ABC Secret Sales Limitless Innovations: Vehicle Jump Starter $85.00

$160.00 Shop Now

Instantly jump a drained battery. The Limitless JumpStart is powerful enough to jump start most cars, trucks, suv's, boats and more. This multi-tool also has a compass, thermometer, reflector strip, and emergency audible alarm that's perfect for camping, hiking and off-roading. Stay prepared for any situation! Free shipping.

52% to 58% off ABC Secret Sales Guard Your ID: Identity Protection Kits $20.00 to $20.00

$42.00 - $48.00 Shop Now

Protect against identity theft with pre-inked rollers from Guard Your ID. Simply roll over the text you want to mask ... and your private information is safe from prying eyes. Works on bills, bank statements, even prescription bottles. Plus it's faster and easier than shredding!

50% to 60% off ABC Secret Sales USB Lighter Co: Rechargeable Lighters $10.00 to $12.00

$20.00 - $30.00 Shop Now

Light up with the USB Lighter Company. Instead of butane, these sleek lighters recharge as easily as your phone. Great for candles, camping, stoves and fireplaces or anytime you need a light. The no-contact thermometer offers dependable temperature readings. Choose your favorite to start lighting!

50% to 68% off ABC Secret Sales Modern Picnic: Lunchers $10.00 to $60.00

$20.00 - $189.00 Shop Now

Kids aren't the only ones with cool lunch box options. Everyone can look stylish and eat healthier with lunchers from Modern Picnic. Great for commuters, travelers, cool moms ... you name it! Chic vegan leather silhouettes, plus easy-to-clean, insulated interiors. Plus, the leak-resistant food containers fit perfectly in the lunchers.

50% to 60% off ABC Secret Sales The Original MakeUp Eraser: Makeup Remover Cloths $8.00 to $12.50

$20.00 - $25.00 Shop Now

Taking off makeup just got a lot easier. Makeup Eraser removes even the most stubborn makeup with just water. Simply wet the cloth and put it to work. Since they're reusable, one makeup eraser replaces up to thousands of disposable wipes. Ultra-soft for all skin types. Choose from a range of fun singles and sets!

*By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave this site and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.