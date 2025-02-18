Best ABC Secret Sales products from brands we love, with exclusive discounts up to 70% off

ABC Secret Sales rounds up the best products on sale every week - and these deals are exclusive to ABC shoppers. This week, Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom are rounding up the best products on sale from brands we love. Don't miss these deals up to 70% off!

Exclusive sales on brands we love

56% off ABC Secret Sales Amelia Rose Jewelry: Diamond Initial Necklace $68.00

$158.00 Shop Now

Dazzle with diamonds. This genuine diamond initial necklace from Amelia Rose is super sparkly and dainty, set into a delicate chain for everyday wear. So pretty that it was once named an Oprah favorite! Free shipping.

34% to 35% off ABC Secret Sales K. Carroll Accessories: Nylon Bags $16.50 to $32.50

$25.00 - $50.00 Shop Now

Upgrade your winter bag with trendy styles from K. Carroll. Choose from crossbodies, hobos and totes, all in durable nylon. These trending colors coordinate with any look in your wardrobe. Adjustable straps allow you to make the ideal bag work for you. Plus, all have compartments for organization on the go!

40% to 42% off ABC Secret Sales Hadley Wren: Insect Shield Scarf $16.00 to $20.00

$27.00 - $35.00 Shop Now

Stylishly protect from insects. Whether you're at the beach, ballpark, or out having family fun, the lightweight, and versatile Insect Shield Scarf is ideal for spring and summer outdoor activities. Soft and oversized for a stylish look, designed to protect from insects, whether you wear it as a shawl, wrap, or around your neck. The built in, odorless protection is designed to last up to 70 washes, and won't leave that bug spray smell on your clothes. Bucket hats and baseball hats with the same technology available, too!

57% to 64% off ABC Secret Sales NIGHT: Silk Pillowcases, Skincare and Detangler $18.00 to $60.00

$50.00 - $140.00 Shop Now

NIGHT's dual-silk washable pillowcase has a reversible design that features two unique sides. The 100% smooth silk surface enhances moisture retention to prevent dehydrated skin and bed head. The eucalyptus side is airy & moisture-wicking. Silk washcloths, pimple patches and detangler conditioning spray, all harnessing the beauty powers of silk also available.

50% off ABC Secret Sales Cariloha: Bedding $24.50 to $179.50

$49.00 - $359.00 Shop Now

Sleep comfy, cool and clean with Cariloha's luxuriously soft bedding. Crafted with viscose fabric derived from sustainable bamboo, it's twice as soft and cooler than cotton. Odor- and allergy-resistant properties help these sheets smell fresher and last longer. Upgrade your bedding for luxurious sleep!

