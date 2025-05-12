95-year-old man recalls moments before his friend was hit by truck: 'He never made a sound'

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Instead of birthday memories, a 95-year-old League City man can't get the chilling words he heard moments before his friend was run over by another partygoer.

William Mixon loves some of the gifts he got for his 95th birthday. On Monday, he sat in the kitchen and clutched a painting of a horse that reminded him of an old friend.

"I had a horse that looked just like this one here," Mixon explained. A meaningful gift given to him by a man he said turned the celebration into a tragedy.

"I really wouldn't want to talk to him because it's really hard to believe what happened," Mixon said.

On Saturday afternoon, Mixon was with friends at the park in the Glen Cove community in League City to celebrate his 95th birthday. But the festivities turned south when his friend, Ted Cassell, was asked to moved his truck by another friend known as Corvette.

"Ted had a pistol, and he was doing this at him," Mixon recalled. "Corvette turned around and went and sat down, and Ted hollered, 'I'm going to run over your a**.'"

At the park, the tracks in the grass reveal what happened next. Mixon said Cassell took off and hit Corvette.

Mixon called 911, and comforted his friend. "He never made a sound," Mixon recalled. "I thought he was dead then. His stomach wasn't breathing."

Officers say the victim was 72-year-old Donald Davis. He was brought to the hospital, where he died.

Neighbors said he lived across from the park. The vehicle in the driveway has flowers on the windshield.

As for Cassell, he's charged with murder. It is a crime Mixon said soiled his birthday, and tarnished the gifts that at first brought him so much joy.

"It was shocking to me to know that he would do that," Mixon explained. "I had some words with him then. I told him, you stupid so-and-so."

Cassell is in the Galveston County jail. He's being held on a $500,000 bond.

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, X and Instagram.