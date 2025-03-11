8-year-old girl with autism dies after drowning in SW Houston retention pond, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 8-year-old girl with autism is confirmed dead after drowning in a southwest Houston retention pond on Monday evening.

According to the Houston Police Department, the incident happened at about 6 p.m. at 13511 Hycohen Road, right off 288 and Almeda Genoa.

Authorities said the young girl was staying with her aunt when she managed to slip out of the apartment unnoticed.

The aunt went looking for her with the help of other residents and reportedly found the child in a retention pond.

Officials said CPR was attempted on the child, but it was too late.

Authorities have not revealed the girl's current condition.

