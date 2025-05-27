Two New Orleans jail escapees charged with murder captured in Huntsville, Texas, authorities say

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Three of the remaining fugitives who escaped from a New Orleans jail were found and arrested on Monday, and two of them were taken into custody in southeast Texas, authorities said.

According to the Deputy U.S. Marshal, Texas DPS arrested Leo Tate and Jermaine Donald off Highway 190 and Geneva Road in Huntsville, Texas. The two have been on the run since escaping with eight others from the New Orleans Justice Center on May 16.

Tate and Donald are facing additional charges and will remain in custody until they are moved back to Louisiana.

According to Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill, Tate was initially incarcerated on charges of burglary, possession of a firearm by a felon, and illegally carrying a weapon. He also has a criminal history that includes attempted second-degree murder.

Murrill also said that Donald was initially incarcerated on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated battery, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to Louisiana State police officers, two more of the inmates who escaped on May 16 are still missing.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News is continuing to gather facts.

