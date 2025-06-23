2 police officers and truck driver hospitalized after collision in northeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three people are in the hospital after a Houston police patrol unit reportedly collided with a pickup truck in Settegast.

According to the Houston Police Department, the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. The department says two officers were driving down North Wayside Drive, reportedly responding to a call, when they say a pickup truck pulled out in front of them. The patrol unit slammed into the truck.

The two officers and the pickup truck driver were all taken to Memorial Hermann. The department said the three had minor injuries. ABC13 spoke with the pickup truck driver's family on Sunday night. They shared a photo of a head wound requiring staples and described him as bruised and bloodied. They said he was receiving scans to rule out more serious injuries.

"I can't really stand to look at him," the driver's oldest daughter wept. ABC13 is concealing the identity of both the woman and her father at the family's request. As of Sunday evening, the man was not facing any charges.

The department told ABC13 they found beer cans in the truck and were looking into whether or not the man was intoxicated. ABC13 is working to confirm where in the truck the cans were reportedly found.

"Well, he keeps beer cans, or soda cans, or whatever type of cans in the back of the vehicle because whatever type of cans he gives it to the elderly lady across the street because she recycles."

ABC13 interviewed the man's neighbor, Annie Russell. She said he has collected cans for her for years.

"That helps me out a lot," she explained.

