Police release new video of father accused of killing 3 young daughters near Washington campground

The Ring camera footage shows 32-year-old Travis Decker just days before police say he killed Paityn Decker, 9; Evelyn Decker, 8; and Olivia Decker, 5.

The Ring camera footage shows 32-year-old Travis Decker just days before police say he killed Paityn Decker, 9; Evelyn Decker, 8; and Olivia Decker, 5.

The Ring camera footage shows 32-year-old Travis Decker just days before police say he killed Paityn Decker, 9; Evelyn Decker, 8; and Olivia Decker, 5.

The Ring camera footage shows 32-year-old Travis Decker just days before police say he killed Paityn Decker, 9; Evelyn Decker, 8; and Olivia Decker, 5.

WASHINGTON -- Police released new video of the man accused of killing his three young daughters near a campground in Washington State, and as the search for him intensifies, officials are warning he could be "anywhere within the nation."

The Ring camera footage shows 32-year-old Travis Decker just days before police say he killed Paityn Decker, 9; Evelyn Decker, 8; and Olivia Decker, 5.

The sisters were killed after they left home for a "planned visitation" with Decker at approximately 5 p.m. on Friday, according to the Wenatchee Police Department.

At approximately 3 p.m. on Monday, officials located Decker's vehicle unoccupied near the Rock Island Campground in Chelan County, Washington, and the bodies of the three girls, but "Decker was not located," police said.

There were plastic bags over the heads of each girl and their wrists were zip-tied, according to court documents obtained by ABC News on Wednesday.

Around Decker's vehicle, deputies located zip ties and plastic bags "strewn throughout the area," and the tailgate of the truck had what appeared to be "two handprints of blood," according to court documents.

At a news conference Wednesday evening, Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison said authorities continued the search through the day, including following up on social media tips from across the country.

"Clearly, this was not the outcome we wanted," Morrison said. "We were hoping that we could find Travis today."

Undated photo of Travis Caleb Decker who the police are asking the public for help in locating the Washington state father who is wanted for murder. Wenatchee Police Department via AP

Authorities said they have learned Decker was well-versed in wilderness survival and could be capable of spending days or even weeks in the wilderness on his own with very little equipment. Morrison said Decker's father said his son had been known to go out and live "off the grid" for up to 2 and 1/2 months.

Details on Travis Decker's military background emerge

Decker was deployed to Afghanistan in 2014 while on active duty in the Army and transferred to the Washington National Guard in 2021 "from the active component," according to a spokesperson for the Washington State Military Department. Preparations for an "administration separation" began in 2023 or 2024, but the process has not officially started and he remains in the Washington National Guard, the spokesperson said.

Decker, who is homeless and has been living in his vehicle or at various motels or campgrounds in the area, is currently wanted for three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree kidnapping, police said. He is a former member of the military with "extensive training," but it is unknown whether he is currently armed, officials said.

"Travis, if you're listening, this is your opportunity to turn yourself in, do the right thing, do what you need to do and take accountability for your actions. We're not going to rest, and we're going to make sure we find you. You will be brought to justice, those young ladies deserve it," Morrison said.

Prior to discovering the girls' bodies, police said visitation had been a part of the family's parenting plan, but Decker went "outside the parameters of it, which is not normal and cause for the alarm." According to court documents, the parenting plan limited Decker's visitation to every other weekend.

On Wednesday, officials revealed the mother of the girls, Whitney Decker, contacted police on Friday with a civil complaint, saying Decker picked up the daughters at 5 p.m. for a scheduled visitation, but did not return around 10 p.m.

She said that she attempted to call her ex-husband multiple times, but his cellphone was going straight to voicemail, according to court records. Whitney Decker expressed concern because her ex-husband "reportedly has never done this before and further noted he is currently experiencing some mental health issues," the court documents said.

Whitney and Travis Decker were married for seven years but had been divorced for "several years," according to court documents. She recalled moments in their marriage where he would wake her up by "screaming at her in the middle of the night" or randomly leaving her, the court documents said. She also revealed to officials that toward the end of their marriage, Decker was diagnosed with a "borderline personality disorder that she believes he currently does not take medications for."

Before the discovery of the girls' bodies, Whitney Decker said in a statement provided to ABC News that she was "concerned" about the safety of her children and she "just wants the girls back home safe and sound."

Detectives later learned Travis Decker and his daughters did not arrive at a "planned 5K running event" on Saturday. Officials believe that Decker traveled to the campground where the girls' bodies were found on Thursday evening and returned the next day with his three children, according to court documents.

When the girls were reported missing, the investigation had not met Amber Alert criteria, officials said, but an Endangered Missing Persons Alert had been issued through the Washington State Patrol. Before the discovery of the girls' bodies, officials said arrest warrants were granted for Decker on three counts of custodial interference.

A $20,000 reward has been offered for any information leading to Decker's arrest.

Local officials are working with the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Marshal's Office in their search for Decker.

"We will not rest until we have located him," Morrison said. "He can be anywhere within the nation, so that's why we have our federal partners on scene helping us bring in additional resources."

Decker, who is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a light shirt and dark shorts, according to police. Decker's father is flying in to speak with detectives, officials said.

Officials said anyone who has any information on Decker or knows of his whereabouts should call 911 immediately.

ABC News contributed to this report.