About 250 teams competing in this year's Houston Live Stock Rodeo BBQ cookoff

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The sights, the smells, and the sizzling competition are back at NRG Park!

About 250 teams are bringing the heat serving up brisket, ribs, chicken, and even desserts all for a shot at BBQ greatness. But only 10 teams will walk the stage and get that trophy on Saturday night.

For Alex Castro, founder of Q'ston BBQ, that moment was memorable.

"When I was back there in the stage, I was just standing back, soaking it all in, you know? 'Cause you never know if I go back, you know?," he said.

In 2022, Q'ston BBQ placed 5th overall. It was an incredible feat considering how hard it can be to qualify. While many teams are grandfathered in others have to earn their way in through a grueling season-long circuit.

"They call us point chasers because, uh, we go compete and throughout the season we accumulate points," he said. "And the top five teams that have the most points throughout the, um, the season. Yeah. Gets a spot in Houston."

That's right, Only five teams out of the Houston Metro Go Texan Committee's cook-off circuit earn a ticket to compete rodeo cook-off weekend. Q'ston has been able to win a spot every year since 2017.

Another point-chasing pitmaster is pinching himself.

"I started coming out here with my dad and my family when I was 11 years old," Ted Koumonduros said. "I told myself back then, one day I will be here."

Ted Koumonduros, with Smart Alex Cookers, said it's a dream come true but also a bittersweet one.

"I just wish all my family members were here with us today to see I am fulfilling my dream, but they're always in the back end of my mind," he said.

His father and brother will be with him in spirit this weekend.

"The only thing I can say is they're in a much better place. Yeah. And, and everything else. But, here cooking, with them on my mind, anything that we may win, believe you me, that would put the icing on the cake and a tribute to them," he said.

If you want to become a pointchaser and possibly get a spot on behalf of the Metro Go Texan Committee with the Houston Rodeo, send them an email at hmgtbbque@gmail.com

