Toddler dies in accidental drowning at Galveston family's home, police say

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 23-month-old girl died after being found unresponsive at a family pool on Thursday, according to police.
The Galveston Police Department said it happened at a home on Colony Park Circle near 69th Street and Seawall Boulevard.
Galveston police said the 23-month-old was pulled from the water by a caretaker.
The small child was taken to the hospital, where she died on Friday morning.
Investigators said the incident appears to be an accident.
