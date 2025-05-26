24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Toddler dies in accidental drowning at Galveston family's home, police say

Monday, May 26, 2025 12:30PM
GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 23-month-old girl died after being found unresponsive at a family pool on Thursday, according to police.

The Galveston Police Department said it happened at a home on Colony Park Circle near 69th Street and Seawall Boulevard.

Galveston police said the 23-month-old was pulled from the water by a caretaker.

The small child was taken to the hospital, where she died on Friday morning.

Investigators said the incident appears to be an accident.

