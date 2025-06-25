2025 NBA draft: Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey lead top looks of Night 1



For the top picks of the 2025 NBA draft, what they wear could be just as memorable as where they land.

As the league's next generation of stars arrived at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, they didn't just bring game -- they brought style. From custom suits to bold statement pieces, this year's draft class made it clear they were ready for the spotlight long before their names were called.

Leading the way is No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg, who was selected by the Dallas Mavericks, who donned a sleek three-piece suit paired with classic black loafers.

But he wasn't the only one to turn heads. A number of prospects used the big night to showcase their personalities through fashion, blending confidence, creativity and couture.

Here are some of the top looks from draft night in New York.

Night 1

Best footwear:

Nolan Traoré

Asa Newell