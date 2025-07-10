2025 MLB trade deadline: Passan's top moves for contenders



It's posturing season. Major League Baseball's trade deadline goes through the same mechanics every year. Following June calls to indicate interest in players, early-to-mid-July brings out the first offers, which are inevitably imbalanced toward the teams willing to move players and, accordingly, holding all the leverage.

It's the reason trades before the All-Star break are rare -- and also a reminder that just because a match isn't there now, it doesn't preclude one going forward. So many elements play into a deadline (the keenness of teams to send away quality players, the willingness of contenders to make a move over the objection of their analytical model, the standings, recent performance and dozens of others) that to link team and player in a potential deal is a fool's errand.

Well, consider this slightly foolish. Needs are needs, and even the best teams in baseball have them. Who would be the best players to fill them? This exercise endeavors to answer that.

Below are the 16 teams in MLB with winning records. Certainly a cadre of under-.500 teams -- theTexas Rangers, Kansas City Royals, Minnesota Twins, Arizona Diamondbackschief among them-- could work their way into the conversation despite their slow starts. For now, though, these are the best teams baseball has to offer, and for each we found a fit among available players that makes too much sense not to pursue.

Teams are listed in order of record by league.

American League

59-35, first place, AL Central

Weakness: Swing-and-miss relievers

Best match: David Bednar,Pittsburgh Pirates

Cade Smith(Cleveland Guardians) and Griffin Jax(Minnesota Twins) are the right answers, but the likelihood of Detroit pulling off an in-division deal to get a swing-and-miss reliever is minimal. Which leaves Bednar, who has rebounded from an atrocious 2024 to recapture his form of 2021-23, when he was among the five best relievers in baseball. With a high-90s fastball, a hard-breaking curveball and a mean splitter, Bednar's arsenal would give the Tigers a ninth-inning option beyond Will Vest or Tommy Kahnle.

Beyond the bullpen, the Tigers don't need much. They can really hit, with eight of their nine regulars sporting slugging percentages of .415 or better. Manager AJ Hinch's constant tinkering -- the most Detroit has used one lineup this year is four times -- doesn't just work, it is an identity the team embraces.

And as much as the Tigers could use capital from their tremendous farm system to add to this team, they don't necessarily need it. This is the second year of a window that's bound to last. Securing Bednar's services for two playoff runs is the sort of incremental step needed to capitalize in a down American League.

55-38, first place, AL West

Weakness: Starting pitching and left-handed hitting

Best match: Seth Lugo, Kansas City Royals

The Astros lost Alex Bregman to free agency, traded Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs, have spent most of the season without Yordan Alvarez, their best hitter, and currently sport a rotation that includes 26- and 28-year-old rookies. There is no reason they should be this good. And yet they are.

So even if the cost is heavy and eats into a farm system that's among the worst in MLB, targeting a pitcher of Lugo's ilk would give them among the nastiest postseason rotations in the game and further entrench the Astros as a force. Lugo's peripherals suggest he's in line for regression but even if his ERA does jump from its current 2.67 mark, his nine-pitch mix gives him the flexibility to adjust in-game -- a luxury shared by only a handful of starters in the game.

54-39, first place, American League East

Weakness: Starting pitching

Best match: Mitch Keller, Pittsburgh Pirates

Adding Keller solves multiple problems at once. The 29-year-old is producing the best season of his seven-year career with the Pirates, averaging nearly six innings a start and giving up only seven home runs in 106 innings. The Blue Jays need rotation help -- and, in a deal for Keller, could try to get David Bednar, Dennis Santana or Caleb Fergusonfrom the Pirates to complement an already-good bullpen riding breakouts from Braydon Fisher and Brendon Little.

Further, Keller remains under contract for three years at a reasonable $54.5 million, and with starters Chris Bassitt and Max Scherzer free agents after this year and Kevin Gausman following the 2026 season, Toronto covets controllable starting pitching in a market that, at the moment at least, doesn't offer much.

Pittsburgh could hold onto Keller and march into 2026 with a staff of Keller, Paul Skenes, Mike Burrows, Bubba Chandler and Bailey Falter -- easily a top-10 rotation, maybe better -- with Hunter Barco not far behind. But the Pirates desperately need bats, and although Toronto's farm system is not teeming with them, the Blue Jays can cobble together enough to make a deal worth Pittsburgh's while.

51-41, second place, AL East (first wild card)

Weakness: Third baseman and pitching

Best match:Eugenio Suárez, Arizona Diamondbacks

This could be Seth Lugo. Or Emmanuel Claseof the Guardians. Or any number of players. The Yankees are not going to stop at one player this deadline. For all their strengths -- and there are plenty -- they have too many weaknesses to take half-measures.

Suárez is an excellent first step. His power is undeniable, a perfect fit in the middle of any lineup. He plays third base, a black hole for New York this season. The Yankees could two-birds-one-stone a deal and get Zac Gallen or Merrill Kelly from Arizona, too. But Suárez is the main target, because even if other third-base options exist -- Nolan Arenado in St. Louis, Ryan McMahon in Colorado, Ke'Bryan Hayes in Pittsburgh -- they're owed significant money and are under contract for multiple years. Suárez's expiring contract would allow the Yankees a trial run, and if he thrives in the Bronx, all they would need to bring him back is cash.

50-43, third place, AL East (second wild card)

Weakness: Relief pitching

Best match: Griffin Jax, Minnesota Twins

Remember, now, this is the best match, not necessarily the likeliest. Minnesota is notoriously value-conscious in its dealings, and the Twins will put an exceptionally high price on Jax, whom they regard as one of the best relievers in baseball -- an opinion shared by most teams. With a fastball that sits at 97 mph and a dastardly slider, he is a setup man in name and a closer in stuff -- precisely what the Rays, who are missing Manuel Rodriguez and Hunter Bigge, could use.

The Rays aren't typically the sort of team to overpay for relievers, even ones with two additional years of club control. If not Jax, they could opt for Brock Stewart(Twins), who likewise has a vast array of swing-and-miss stuff -- and two more years of team control as well.

48-44, second place, AL West (tied for third wild card)

Weakness: Corner infielder

Best match: Josh Naylor, Arizona Diamondbacks

Though the Mariners are managing with Donovan Solano and Luke Raley at first base, upgrading to Naylor would transform Seattle's lineup for the better. Whether it's slotting him behind J.P. Crawford to ensure Cal Raleigh comes to the plate with more baserunners, or sticking him in between Raleigh and Randy Arozarena to do the cleaning up himself, Naylor is a high-average, low-strikeout slugger whose quality at-bats would help transform a solid Seattle lineup into something more.

Pairing him with Eugenio Suárez would plug both of Seattle's holes, and certainly the Mariners have the prospect capital to pull off the double. Considering the state of their pitching -- a tremendous rotation and a Gabe Speier-Matt Brash-Andrés Muñozendgame -- the Mariners need only a depth reliever to feel comfortable. Upgrading the lineup is the distinct priority over the next three weeks, and executives expect Seattle to act aggressively.

49-45, fourth place, AL East (tied for third wild card)

Weakness: Relief pitching

Best match: Ryan Helsley,St. Louis Cardinals

Red Sox relievers walk too many hitters and don't strike out enough. Take away Aroldis Chapman -- the best reliever in the AL this season -- and the Red Sox have a middle-of-the-pack bullpen. Getting Helsley from St. Louis would give Boston arguably the top setup-closer combination in baseball and go a long way toward supporting a rotation that has been among the game's best over the past month.

Boston has the makings of a very good team in the second half. Alex Bregman will return soon. Roman Anthonyhas an OPS of nearly 1.000 over his past 10 games. Ceddanne Rafaela is one of the best center fielders in baseball.Carlos Narváezis a gem. Wilyer Abreu, Trevor Story, even Abraham Toro -- everyone is contributing. A reliever or two and another starter would make the Red Sox the sort of contender they envisioned being at the beginning of the season.

National League

56-38, first place, NL West

Weakness: Pitching depth

Best match:Jhoan Durán, Minnesota Twins

The Dodgers enter every deadline season seeking a major move, and the 6-foot-5, 230-pound Durán qualifies. With a fastball that averages over 100 mph, a splinker that sits at 98 and a curveball to keep hitters off balance, Durán is pitching as well as ever. He hasn't given up a home run this season, and his 1.52 ERA is third in MLB for pitchers with at least 40 innings.

The asking price will be hefty. Durán comes with two more years of team control beyond this season. The Dodgers don't have time to waste on taking advantage of Shohei Ohtani's prime, though, and assembling a team with standouts in all facets is a reasonable goal. For a group threatening to approach a major league record for pitchers used in a season -- the Dodgers are at 35, the record is 42 from Seattle in 2019 -- adding another wouldn't in and of itself be a needle-mover. If that one happens to be Durán, the Dodgers could theoretically trot out him, Tanner Scott, Kirby Yates and Alex Vesia to make their bullpen every bit as scary as the rest of their team.

Chicago Cubs

54-38, first place, NL Central

Weakness: Starting pitching

Best match:Sandy Alcántara, Miami Marlins

The market for Alcántara might not reflect his résumé. A former Cy Young Award winner, the 29-year-old has been arguably the worst pitcher in baseball this season, with an ERA of 7.22. Some teams -- even ones that could desperately use starting pitching -- see the remaining two years and $38.3 million on Alcántara's deal as an impediment to any trade, particularly with Marlins GM Peter Bendix asking for a haul in return.

Whether it's Alcántara or another starter, the Cubs are a good starter away from having one of the top teams in baseball. Their offense is undeniable. Their defense is magnificent. Their bullpen has been a pleasant surprise. Adding a playoff-caliber starter, even if it pushes Chicago past the $241 million luxury-tax threshold, would reward a team that has brought excitement back to the North Side of Chicago.

54-39, first place, National League East

Weakness: Bullpen and outfield

Best match: Emmanuel Clase, Cleveland Guardians

As long as the Phillies are aiming high -- and nobody aims high quite like Dave Dombrowski -- perhaps they could take a run at landing both Clase and Steven Kwan from Cleveland. Maybe it would take Andrew Painter. Maybe Aidan Miller. Maybe Justin Crawford. Regardless, the Phillies' window is closing, and getting both club control (Clase is under contract through 2028 and Kwan through 2027) and cost certainty (Clase is due $26 million for the next three years and Kwan less than $20 million for two) would make dealing high-end prospects significantly more palatable.

If Cleveland ultimately balks at moving Clase, it doesn't change the imperative: Philadelphia needs to address its weaknesses. This bullpen is not suited to win a playoff series, much less the World Series. The consequence of bad relief pitching manifested itself in the postseason last year, when the New York Mets filleted Phillies relievers for 17 runs in 12 innings. No other bullpen gave up more than nine runs in the division series. Clase (or Jhoan Durán or any shutdown reliever, really) is just a start. An on-the-fly overhaul is what this team needs -- and deserves.

53-39, second place, NL East (first wild card)

Weakness: Pitching depth

Best match: Zac Gallen, Arizona Diamondbacks

The Mets started 45-24 on the strength of their starting pitching. With a 2.79 ERA that was nearly a quarter-run better than the second-best rotation, they cut the figure of a juggernaut. Since June 13, their starters' 5.61 ERA is worse than every team in baseball aside from Washington. And if your starters are getting compared to those of the Nationals, something went haywire.

Gallen has looked more like his old self in recent starts, and if his home run rate stabilizes -- typically one per nine, it has jumped to 1.6 -- alongside a perilously low strand rate normalizing, he can shake off the 5.15 ERA and be a real difference-maker for the Mets before hitting free agency after the season. Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns doesn't, as a general rule, spend big on pitching. In this case, though, an investment in Gallen makes too much sense for the Mets not to consider.

53-40, second place, NL Central (second wild card)

Weakness: Power

Best match: Ryan O'Hearn,Baltimore Orioles

With 88 home runs, the Brewers rank just 21st in MLB. And while that hasn't impeded their production -- they're eighth in runs scored -- another big bat could do their offense wonders. Nobody will mistake the soon-to-be-32-year-old O'Hearn for Aaron Judge, but he punishes right-handed pitching, and in a lineup without any boppers, O'Hearn also could serve as the strong side of a first-base platoon and pick up outfield and DH at-bats.

Milwaukee's options are fascinating. Jacob Misiorowski's arrival has been an unmitigated success and only added to the Brewers' starting pitching depth. They could easily move a starting pitcher and tap into their deep prospect well for O'Hearn. The add-and-subtract maneuver is risky, sure, but the Brewers have steeled themselves to weather it. The Brewers, as currently constituted, are solid. Better second halves from Jackson Chourio and Joey Ortiz, continued solid pitching and the proper sort of deadline aggressiveness could make them even more so.

51-43, second place, NL West (third wild card)

Weakness: Starting pitching

Best match: Merrill Kelly, Arizona Diamondbacks

The Giants made their big move already, getting the best player who will move this season -- designated hitter Rafael Devers -- to shore up their offense. Intradivision trades can be trying, but if Buster Posey has shown anything in his first season as president of baseball operations, it's a willingness to stomach the sorts of deals that would scare off his peers.

Kelly represents a significant upgrade over the Giants' backend rotation options, as Justin Verlander and Hayden Birdsong are sporting ERAs of 6.27 and 5.73, respectively, since June 1. Whether the Giants are real or simply a function of a bullpen whose core of Camilo Doval, Randy Rodriguez, Tyler Rogers, Erik Miller, Spencer Bivens and Ryan Walker has given up only 11 home runs in 232 innings remains to be seen. For an organization seeking its first postseason series win in nearly a decade, though, there is never a time as urgent as now.

49-43, third place, NL West (one game behind third wild card)

Weakness: Left field

Best match: Jarren Duran, Boston Red Sox

No player and team have been linked as strongly as Duran and the Padres -- and that's without any knowledge of how the Red Sox intend to handle the deadline. Roman Anthony's emergence has put Boston in a position to float Duran and Wilyer Abreu in trade discussions, and whether it's now or over the winter, Boston wants to use its surplus of bats to fill voids elsewhere.

Left field in San Diego is among the biggest voids in the game. The Padres have tried eight players in left this season, and collectively they're barely have an OPS of over .600. A Duran-Jackson Merrill-Fernando Tatis Jr. outfield would be a factory of dynamism that would be under team control through the end of the 2028 season. The Padres might need to get creative -- beyond shortstop Leo De Vries (who's believed to be off-limits) and catcher Ethan Salas, their farm system is middling -- but nobody does creativity like GM A.J. Preller. And whether that means facilitating a deal through a third team or including one of their high-leverage relievers such as closer Robert Suárez, San Diego is willing to go places most other organizations would never consider.

49-44, third place, NL Central (1 games behind third wild card)

Weakness: Starting pitching

Best match: Taj Bradley, Tampa Bay Rays

Certainly, there's a world in which John Mozeliak's final deadline as St. Louis' president of baseball operations is uneventful. The NL is stacked, and for all of the Cardinals' improvement this season, they remain a flawed team. And yet there's also a world in which Mozeliak can make this year's team better and simultaneously set up his successor, Chaim Bloom, with a rotation option for the future.

The Rays don't have a strong desire to move the 24-year-old Bradley, but with Drew Rasmussen, Ryan Pepiot, Shane Baz and Joe Boyle all pitching well, and ace Shane McClanahan out on a rehabilitation assignment, Tampa Bay is at least entertaining the idea. Bradley's stuff has exceeded his performance over his three major league seasons, but the controllable-starting-pitching market is practically empty, and St. Louis' farm system is replete with high-end catchers, which would fill a vacuum for the Rays

47-46, fourth place, NL Central (3 games behind third wild card)

Weakness: Bullpen and big bat

Best match: Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians

With a sneaky-deep farm system, the Reds could put together the sort of package to convince Cleveland to move Kwan, a two-time All-Star who in his four seasons ranks fifth in wins above replacement among all outfielders, behind only Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, Kyle Tucker andJulio Rodríguez. Kwan's bat-to-ball and defensive skills in left field are elite, and with free agency not beckoning until after the 2027 season, sandwiching him between TJ Friedl and Elly De La Cruz strengthens a Reds lineup that could use an offensive infusion.