13 Houston restaurants score James Beard Award semifinalist nominations

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston is well-represented on the list of semifinalists for the 2025 James Beard Awards. Overall, Houston received seven nominations in national categories and six nominations for Best Chef: Texas.

The national nominees are:

Outstanding Restaurateur: Itai Ben Eli and Itamar Levy, Sof Hospitality Group (Hamsa, Badolina Bakery, Doris Metropolitan, and Okto)

Outstanding Restaurateur: Sara Stayer and Martin Stayer, Nobie's, Toasted Coconut, and Nonno's

Emerging Chef: Suu Khin, Burmalicious

Best New Restaurant: Ema

Outstanding Bakery: Koffeteria

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program: March

Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service: Andres Blanco, Le Jardinier

Best Chef: Texas nominees:

Ope Amosu, ChòpnBlk

Thomas Bille, Belly of the Beast (Spring)

Emmanuel Chavez, Tatemó

Evelyn Garcia, Jn

Beatriz Martines, Xalisko (The Woodlands)

David Skinner, Ishtia (Kemah)

