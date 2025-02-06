Make a difference in a child's life as a Houston Reads Day volunteer

Just 20 minutes can help change the lives of children and their families on Houston Reads Day 2025, coming Friday, Feb. 28.

Just 20 minutes can help change the lives of children and their families on Houston Reads Day 2025, coming Friday, Feb. 28.

Just 20 minutes can help change the lives of children and their families on Houston Reads Day 2025, coming Friday, Feb. 28.

Just 20 minutes can help change the lives of children and their families on Houston Reads Day 2025, coming Friday, Feb. 28.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There is real power in books. Not only can they inform and entertain us, literacy can help combat poverty and even crime in Houston.

Join ABC13 and Literacy Now for Houston Reads Day on Friday, Feb. 28, and help turn the page on illiteracy as we read to our next generation of thinkers and leaders.

CLICK HERE TO VOLUNTEER FOR HOUSTON READS DAY 2025

Volunteers are needed to read to 15,000 Pre-K through fifth grade students, attending 39 Houston, Aldine and Sheldon ISD schools.

The one-day event brings awareness to the literacy crisis in our city, where only 27% of Houston-area third graders can read on level.

"Third grade is that grade if they are not reading on level, there's a high probability of where they will fall four-times behind for not graduating (high school)," said Literacy Now CEO Jacklyn Minimah-Wilson, M.Ed.

Data shows illiteracy is a strong predictor of future success in life, from employment and health care access, to even a person's risk for incarceration.

Former Houston Texan Wade Smith has been doing his part since 2012 to share his love of literacy with students as part of the Reading with the Pros initiative.

Smith told ABC13 he is excited about being involved on Houston Reads Day once again.

"Ever since I was a little kid, I actually loved to read books," Smith said. "Reading books can open your mind to so many different opportunities."

Being a Houston Reads Day volunteer doesn't require a big commitment - just 20 minutes, but it can make a world of difference as you encourage students to become stronger readers.

"These kids, you don't have to be a quote unquote celebrity for the kids to enjoy the fact that you're coming to their school, coming into their classroom, and reading with them." Smith said. "You get something out of it just as much as the kids do, if not even more."

A short volunteer training and background check is required to participate, and readers ages 13 and up are invited to participate.

ABC13 Houston is proud to be Houston Reads Day's official television partner

Literacy Now works with Pre-K through third grade students and caregivers to provide resources and reading intervention programs.

They also pair children with volunteer mentors, organize reading interventions and teach families how to include reading in their everyday lives.

You can click here to make a donation to Literacy Now.

