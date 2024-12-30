Where SE Texas tornado victims can find help with food, shelter and mental health care

For victims of Saturday's deadly tornado outbreak in southeast Texas, access to fresh food, water, shelter and mental health support will be important for their recovery.

ABC13 is updating this list of resources to help our neighbors, especially in Brazoria, Chambers, Galveston, Montgomery and Waller counties.

Food Assistance

Houston Food Bank offers emergency assistance with the help of more than 1,600 community partners in 18 counties across SE Texas.

If you need food assistance, please call 832-369-9390. You can also click here to access food in your area.

Disaster Assistance

The American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast Region is on the ground helping storm victims respond to Saturday's tornadoes in southeast Texas.

If you have been impacted by the tornado in your community and need assistance, call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Red Cross provides food, water, emergency shelter and relief supplies to those affected by tornadoes and other disasters.

Mental Health

If you or a loved one is struggling with a mental health crisis or considering suicide, call or text 988.

In cases of immediate danger, call 9-1-1.

Urgent Mental Health Services



Veterans Crisis Line : Dial 9-8-8, option #1

: Dial 9-8-8, option #1 24/7 Crisis Text Line : Text TX to 741741

: Text TX to 741741 Texas 2-1-1: Dial 2-1-1, option #8

Brazoria and Galveston counties: Gulf Coast Center, 866-729-3848

Chambers County: Spindletop Center, 800-937-8097

Montgomery County: Tri-County Services, 800-659-6994

Waller County: Texana Center, 800-633-5686

