HPD investigating shooting that left 2 injured in northeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after two people were shot in northeast Houston on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. near South Lake Houston Parkway and Wallisville Road.

According to officials, the two injured individuals entered an apartment complex along Uvalde Road.

Video from the scene shows an SUV with windows that looks to have been shot out.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the two victims were taken to the hospital.