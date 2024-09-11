WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

18-year-old turns himself in amid death investigation at Katy home, deputies say

KTRK logo
Wednesday, September 11, 2024 10:19PM
Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-year-old man turned himself in to the Fort Bend County Jail in connection with a murder that happened back in August.

On Friday, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said Austin Mapes was booked into the county jail on a criminally negligent homicide charge and given a bond of $100,000.

It all started on Aug. 22 at a home on Bent Grass Drive in Katy. Investigators said deputies responded to a shooting and found 18-year-old James Wisniewski shot to death.

Investigators said Wisniewski was a guest at the home, but it is unclear whether Mapes knew the victim or what led to the shooting.

"This is truly a tragic incident," Sheriff Eric Fagan said. "Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to the victim's loved ones during this difficult time."

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW