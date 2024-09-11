18-year-old turns himself in amid death investigation at Katy home, deputies say

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-year-old man turned himself in to the Fort Bend County Jail in connection with a murder that happened back in August.

On Friday, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said Austin Mapes was booked into the county jail on a criminally negligent homicide charge and given a bond of $100,000.

It all started on Aug. 22 at a home on Bent Grass Drive in Katy. Investigators said deputies responded to a shooting and found 18-year-old James Wisniewski shot to death.

Investigators said Wisniewski was a guest at the home, but it is unclear whether Mapes knew the victim or what led to the shooting.

"This is truly a tragic incident," Sheriff Eric Fagan said. "Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to the victim's loved ones during this difficult time."