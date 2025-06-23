18-wheeler fire causing traffic backups near Hardy Toll Road NB at Cypress Creek/FM 1960

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-wheeler caught fire on the Hardy Toll Road Monday morning, causing backups for drivers in north Harris County.

Lt. Terry Garza with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said, at one point, the 18-wheeler was fully engulfed in flames on the right shoulder of the Hardy Toll Road northbound at Cypress Creek/FM 1960.

As of 10:45 a.m., Houston TranStar cameras showed white smoke still billowing out of the truck and across multiple lanes. SkyEye flew over the area, where you could see the heavily burned truck.

Officials told drivers to avoid the area and expect delays.

