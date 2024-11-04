Investigation underway after 17-year-old shot to death outside his apartment complex on T.C. Jester

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a 17-year-old was found shot to death in northwest Harris County on Sunday.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened outside the teen's apartment complex on T.C. Jester around 9:30 p.m.

Sgt. Greg Pinkins said when deputies arrived at the complex, they found the 17-year-old with several gunshot wounds.

First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators said neighbors reported hearing shots being fired and a vehicle speeding off but didn't witness the shooting.

Homicide detectives are searching for video and investigating what led to the deadly shooting.

There's no information on any suspect at this time.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at (713) 221-6000.

