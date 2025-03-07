17-year-old indicted for terrorism under new state law, Harris Co. District Attorney's Office says

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old is the first in Harris County to be indicted for terrorism under a new state law, according to county officials.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office says on Thursday, a grand jury returned an indictment charging 17-year-old Laith Adil Shehzad with terrorism.

Authorities say the indictment was done under a new Texas law that made terrorism a criminal offense.

The law applies to "a person who commits or conspires to commit an array of existing offenses and commits or conspires to commit the offense with the intent to intimidate or coerce the public or a substantial group of the public."

Officials say Shehzad could receive a sentence of no less than 15 years to life if found guilty.

"I'm incredibly grateful to our dedicated law enforcement partners for taking action to prevent what could have been a tragic act of mass violence against innocent people in Harris County," Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare said in a statement.

ABC13 is looking to learn more about what led to the charge.

For news updates, follow Miya Shay on Facebook, X and Instagram.