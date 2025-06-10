17 constitutional amendments to appear on November ballot for Texas voters

The 17 proposed constitutional amendments are the most since 2003. All of them require a majority vote when Texas voters head to the polls in November to become law.

The 17 proposed constitutional amendments are the most since 2003. All of them require a majority vote when Texas voters head to the polls in November to become law.

The 17 proposed constitutional amendments are the most since 2003. All of them require a majority vote when Texas voters head to the polls in November to become law.

The 17 proposed constitutional amendments are the most since 2003. All of them require a majority vote when Texas voters head to the polls in November to become law.

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott has another two weeks to sign or veto hundreds of bills on his desk. But there is some legislation that you will have to vote up or down. It's in the form of constitutional amendments that will appear on your November ballot.

Several of the measures focus on property tax. It was a big issue this session, and you'll have the chance to give homeowners a bigger homestead exemption if you vote yes. But there's more than that on the ballot.

These legislative lawmakers in both the House and Senate were busy from day one.

During the course of their 140 days in Austin, they filed more than 8,700 bills and nearly 1,200 of them went to Governor Abbott for his signature. So far, he's signed 307 of them and vetoed 2.

Abbott has until June 22 to sign or veto bills. If he does nothing, they become law.

There are 18 additional joint resolutions-agreements between the House and Senate. Seventeen of them are issues they put on the November ballot for you to decide.

"To get out of the Texas legislature with a two-thirds vote is that you generally have a strong consensus in support of all this legislation," Mark Jones, a political science fellow at the Baker Institute at Rice University, said. "By and large, the default for constitutional amendments is that once they pass out of the legislature, they more likely than not will pass in November."

The 17 proposed constitutional amendments are the most since 2003. All of them require a majority vote when voters head to the polls in November to become law.

"The legislature went sort of overboard this year," Jones said. "And part of it because they were doing things with property tax relief that because of the way the legislative process worked, they had to split it up into several different constitutional amendments."

In addition to several property tax measures, there is also an increase in the inventory tax exemption for small businesses. It's an issue we profiled two years ago, but lawmakers failed to pass it then. Now it's up to voters.

There's a measure that would give judges more latitude in denying bail to some criminal suspects. It was among Gov. Abbott's priorities and also failed to pass two years ago. Now, a version of it is on the ballot.

There are also performative measures, which don't really change the law, but signal Republican priorities, including one that would prevent a capital gains taxes on investments in Texas, which we don't have because there is no state income tax.

And an amendment that makes it illegal for non-citizens to vote, which is already prohibited.

For updates on this story, follow Tom Abrahams on Facebook, X and Instagram.