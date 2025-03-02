16-year-old charged after fatally stabbing mom's fiancé during fight in W. Harris County, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of his mother's fiancé, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened on Sunday at the Cornerstone Ranch Apartments in the 2000 block of S. Mason Road in west Harris County.

Deputies arrived and found 40-year-old Randall Jolley on the ground, suffering from a stab wound. EMS personnel rendered aid but pronounced him dead at the scene, HCSO says.

Investigators learned that Jolley and his fiancee were reportedly in an argument when the woman's teen son intervened and stabbed him.

It was unclear what the two were arguing about.

HCSO said the teen was arrested and booked into the Harris County Juvenile Probation Department.