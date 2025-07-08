15-year-old landscaper arrested for allegedly shooting 3 coworkers, killing 2, police say

CLUTE, Texas (KTRK) -- A 15-year-old was arrested after being accused of being at the center of a shooting that killed two of his coworkers and injured one, according to police.

The Clute Police Department said the shooting happened at 1:18 p.m. on Monday near Dixie Drive in Brazoria County.

Investigators said a five-person landscaping crew was taking their lunch break when one of the workers pulled out a gun and started firing shots.

Three landscapers were shot, according to police. Two were rushed to the hospital, where one died, and the third was pronounced dead at the scene.

A fourth worker was able to run away unharmed, but investigators said the 15-year-old suspect chased him while continuing to open fire.

The 15-year-old was arrested shortly after, and it is believed that have was suffering from a medical episode, according to police.

The shooting suspect was released from the hospital and taken to the Brazoria County Juvenile Detention Center, where he will be charged with several felonies.

