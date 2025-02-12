15-year-old girl found shot at apartment complex after trying to rob food truck in SW Houston: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two boys are among the four in custody after a 15-year-old girl they appeared to be with was found shot at an apartment complex following an attempted robbery Tuesday night in southwest Houston, police said.

It happened just after 11 p.m. in the 6300 block of Windswept Lane near Unity Drive.

According to what witnesses told police, the 15-year-old, a second teen girl, and the two teen boys were armed with airsoft guns when they tried to rob a food truck vendor set up on Windswept.

During the incident, the vendor's brother pulled up and blocked in the teens as they were trying to escape with the truck, police said.

The teens ran away into a nearby apartment complex. At some point while they were at the complex, the girl was shot, police said.

It wasn't immediately known who shot her or why.

She flagged down officers at the scene and was taken to the hospital for wounds to her thigh and bicep. She's expected to be OK.

Police said witnesses who remained told them that the teens were the same four people in the food truck attempted robbery.

The two boys, one of who police say was carrying a pistol, were taken into custody, along with the two girls.