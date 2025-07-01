14- and 18-year-old injured during accidental shooting in Greater Third Ward, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An accidental shooting in Houston's Third Ward led to two young people being injured on Monday night, according to the police.

The Houston Police Department said the shooting happened at about 9 p.m. at an apartment on Windbern Street.

HPD Lt. Ronnie Willkens said an 18-year-old accidentally opened fire, hitting himself in the arm and grazing a 14-year-old in the neck.

"Boys learned a lesson tonight," Willkens said, adding that the same round went through the wall.

Investigators said the boys were visiting girls that live at the apartment complex and were there to hang out.

An investigation is ongoing and no other injuries were reported.