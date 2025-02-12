13 Alert Traffic: Major accident blocking Highway 225 eastbound at Highway 146

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- Emergency crews were called to the scene of a major accident on the eastbound lanes of Highway 225 at Highway 146.

The wreck happened just after 5 p.m. Wednesday. All eastbound lanes of Highway 225 were shut down for the investigation and for a medical helicopter to be brought in.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area and expect delays. I-10 is an alternate route option for commuters.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.