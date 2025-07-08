1 injured after police chase ends in crash in City of South Houston home, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a police chase spanning from Pasadena to the City of South Houston ended in a crash on Monday.

According to the Pasadena Police Department, officers responded to a theft-in-progress call at about 3:51 p.m. in a Walmart store at 1107 Shaver Street. Upon arrival, police say three suspects evaded police.

Authorities say one suspect was captured and one fled on foot, but was later apprehended. Police say the third suspect jumped into a vehicle, who later crashed into a house in the 1200 block of Edward Drive. According to police, the suspect tried to run away from officers, but he was eventually apprehended.

Video shared by viewers showed the home went up in flames following the crash.

Law enforcement says that one person inside the house was taken to a hospital with an arm injury.

Police say that all three suspects will be facing charges.