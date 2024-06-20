1 person killed when large panes of glass fall from work truck in southwest Houston, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after one person died at a facility in southwest Houston on Thursday, according to officials.

The Houston Fire Department said two workers were removing large panes of glass from a shipping container on a large truck in the 5800 block of the Southwest Freeway.

The department told Eyewitness News that the workers intended to remove them one at a time, but the entire stack collapsed at some point.

SkyEye was above the scene at about noon when rescue operations could be seen at the back of the truck.

One person died at the scene, and another was taken to the hospital, according to first responders.

It is unclear if the person who died was a worker at the facility.