Woman found dead in front yard of Chambers County home after possible animal attack

ANAHUAC, Texas (KTRK) -- The body of a woman was discovered in the front yard of an Anahuac home Sunday.Chambers County Sheriff's Office says the body was discovered in the 400 block of State Hwy 61.The woman was identified as 59-year-old Christine Rollins of Liberty.Authorities say Rollins was the caretaker of an elderly couple who lives in the home where her body was discovered.When she didn't show up at the normal time, the 84-year-old homeowner went outside and found Rollins laying between her vehicle and the home's front door.When deputies arrived, they found Rollins deceased with multiple injuries to her body.The Sheriff's Office says she has an injury to her head that is consistent with a fall, but that she also has numerous injuries that appear to be animal related."At this time detectives are unable to determine if she collapsed due to a medical condition and the fall caused the head injury, or if the animals may have caused the fall and contributed to her death. But, at this time, we have no reason to believe that there is any foul play involved in her death," said Sheriff Brian Hawthorne.