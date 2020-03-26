community strong

Addiction in the time of coronavirus: how recovery groups are still meeting

By
The streets in Houston are quiet as people isolate in their homes.

But, what about those who depend on the company of others for survival?

"In addiction, often we isolate, and we feel like having a human connection and connection with others in recovery is really important right now," said one recovering addict.

The woman, who we'll call Sharon, is newly sober, but had to leave her sober house due to virus concerns.

It's kind of the ultimate lose-lose situation.

Preventing the spread of coronavirus depends on social distancing.

But, preventing relapse often depends on not social distancing.

"The opposite of addiction is connection and we see that through programs," explained Julie DeNofa, the President of Positive Recovery Centers.

With ten locations across Texas, PRC's inpatient centers are still accepting clients.

But, many outpatient services have been canceled for safety.

Now, the focus is on virtual conferencing, making sure those in recovery can still communicate with each other and medical professionals.

"Can you imagine how bad it is for an alcoholic who can stay isolated and have their alcohol delivered to them? It is catastrophic,' explained Dr. Jason Powers with PRC.

Dr. Powers is also offering virtual meditation practices for those who need them.

"It's life or death for a lot of us. It holds us accountable," said a Houstonian named Jordan who has been in recovery for two years. "It is a safe place for us to share anything that we need. Share our fears and share our triumphs as well."

"What I've learned from the past is that it's really important to be vigilant about our program and staying in contact with other people," Sharon added.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonhealthaddictioncommunity strongdrug addictioncoronavirusmental wellness
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY STRONG
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
YESPrep celebrates seniors with parades
Wesley Community Center offers lifeline for families in need
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant dies after long battle with COVID-19
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Show More
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
More TOP STORIES News