16-month-old among 3 injured during outdoor kitchen explosion in Porter

PORTER, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-month-old is among three victims injured in a fire caused by a gas explosion, authorities said.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Monday at a home on Riverwalk Drive. According to investigators, the explosion happened in an outdoor kitchen located in the backyard of the home.

They believe a gas oven may have played a role, but the incident remains under investigation.

Three people, including a 46-year-old, a 16-year-old and the toddler, were sent to the Memorial Hermann burn center. Investigators said they don't believe the injuries are critical.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
porterbabyfirehouse firechild killedfire safetyfire rescueburn preventionburn injuries
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Federal judge allows Harris Co. drive-thru votes to count
Why we're not using old 'precincts in' method of reporting
What vandals wrote at Harris County Democrats' headquarters
Here's your Election Day forecast
Search underway for missing Angleton teens last seen Oct. 27
Woman shot in hours-long Walker Co. hostage situation
Free food and other Election Day 2020 deals
Show More
6 key questions going into the 2020 presidential election
Texas employees can vote during the work day tomorrow
What happens after you hit 'cast ballot' in Texas?
Will loser of the presidential election accept the result?
How early voting could impact Fort Bend Co. congressional race
More TOP STORIES News