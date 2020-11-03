16-month-old among 3 injured during outdoor kitchen explosion in Porter

PORTER, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-month-old is among three victims injured in a fire caused by a gas explosion, authorities said.It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Monday at a home on Riverwalk Drive. According to investigators, the explosion happened in an outdoor kitchen located in the backyard of the home.They believe a gas oven may have played a role, but the incident remains under investigation.Three people, including a 46-year-old, a 16-year-old and the toddler, were sent to the Memorial Hermann burn center. Investigators said they don't believe the injuries are critical.