Houston food blogger shares safe holiday meal experience

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston food blogger shared her solution to enjoying a socially-distanced holiday meal with family and friends during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mila Clarke Buckley, came up with the idea of "porch swaps."

"We decided it was safest if we just stay home. We each made things we are really good at," said Buckley. "My mom makes delicious macaroni and cheese, and I make good rolls. We got BBQ from a food truck and split everything into Tupperware and dropped it off on each other's front porches as a way to say 'hi' and 'I wanted to see you.'"

Also known as the Hangry Woman on Instagram, she blogs a lot about food and shares several cooking and recipe tips.



Buckley battles type 1.5 diabetes. One of her parents also has a chronic illness, so porch swaps was the safest way to enjoy everyone's presence during Thanksgiving.

"One of the things I always do is check my pantry and do an inventory of what I already have," she said.


Buckley said you may not even need to pick up any extra ingredients.

She also suggested making a smaller holiday meal instead of a multi-course extravaganza. Chicken or pork loin could also be more affordable alternatives instead of the usual turkey or ham.

She said they plan to do meal and gift porch swaps for Christmas. Not only does it lower the risk of spreading any type of virus, but it's also more inexpensive to make just one dish rather than an entire meal.

More TOP STORIES News