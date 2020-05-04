Women dressed as nurses are stealing packages off porches, Washington state police say

KENNEWICK, Wa. -- Authorities in Washington state are looking for two women who have been seen on camera stealing packages off people's porches while dressed as health care workers.

Surveillance video shows the women wearing scrubs and what appears to be a lanyard with an identification badge. One of them was captured on camera wearing gloves as she took a package from the front porch of a home.

The Kennewick Police Department doesn't believe the women are real nurses or health care professionals.

"The nurses we are fortunate to know only give their time, lives, and take the vitals of their patients (not their property)," the department wrote on a Facebook post in the hopes of identifying the individuals.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washingtonporch piratepackage theftnursessurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dave Ward has returned home today after stay in the hospital
Runaway boat on Clear Lake ends up in family's front yard
1 dead after multiple vehicles involved in crash near 288
HPD holds procession for officer killed in helicopter crash
ABC13 to host virtual town hall on COVID-19
Scattered storms Tuesday afternoon
SPONSORED: Make this Cinco de Mayo recipe at home
Show More
All but $300k of Harris Co.'s $10M business loans paid out
450 Harris Co. businesses reported for violating order
3 charged in killing of store security guard over virus mask
Bike to the Beach: Support the Brookwood Community
Local restaurants face big decisions on reopening
More TOP STORIES News