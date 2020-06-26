Up to 300 teens possibly exposed to COVID-19 at Lakeway party

The party was in Lakeway, about a half hour outside of Austin.
Lakeway's mayor explained in a Facebook video Thursday that a "very large party" called "Pongfest" was held on Saturday, and that several guests may have exposed others to COVID-19.
Those who attended are being encouraged to self-isolate.
A testing site is in the works to help with the case load.
