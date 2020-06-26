Society

Up to 300 teens possibly exposed to COVID-19 at Lakeway party

LAKEWAY, Texas (KTRK) -- As many as 300 teenagers may have been exposed to COVID-19 after attending a party in central Texas.

The party was in Lakeway, about a half hour outside of Austin.



Lakeway's mayor explained in a Facebook video Thursday that a "very large party" called "Pongfest" was held on Saturday, and that several guests may have exposed others to COVID-19.

SEE ALSO: 18 members of a Texas family battling COVID-19

Those who attended are being encouraged to self-isolate.

A testing site is in the works to help with the case load.

RELATED:
60 of 180 UT spring breakers wound up with COVID-19, CDC says
Texas and Florida crowds continue partying despite outbreak
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyaustincoronaviruscoronavirus texascoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicpartyteenteenagerscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Godzilla Dust Cloud' blankets Houston, air quality impacted
Dust moves in, when will it leave?
Nearly 6,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Texas
ABC13's Morning News for June 26, 2020
Two men killed in separate Midtown homicides overnight
Astronauts perform spacewalk aboard International Space Station
Breakdown of mask orders in Harris and surrounding counties
Show More
Macy's announces it will layoff 3,900 workers
Free streaming services to keep you entertained
COVID-19 cases by zip codes and county-by-county
Digital Deal of the Day
'Pose' stars tackle anti-trans violence in ABC13 town hall
More TOP STORIES News