Up to 300 teens possibly exposed to COVID-19 at Lakeway party

LAKEWAY, Texas (KTRK) -- As many as 300 teenagers may have been exposed to COVID-19 after attending a party in central Texas.The party was in Lakeway, about a half hour outside of Austin.Lakeway's mayor explained in a Facebook video Thursday that a "very large party" called "Pongfest" was held on Saturday, and that several guests may have exposed others to COVID-19.Those who attended are being encouraged to self-isolate.A testing site is in the works to help with the case load.