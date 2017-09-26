VOTER INFOMATION

Your voice. Your vote: Your guide to Election Day

Election Day is November 6, 2018.

Election Day is November 6, 2018.

If you want some guidance before casting your ballot, the Houston League of Women Voters guide provides non-partisan information.

Get your guide here: League of Women Voters Guide

WHERE TO VOTE BY COUNTY:
Harris County
Fort Bend County
Montgomery County
Brazoria County
Galveston County

SAMPLE BALLOTS BY COUNTY:
Harris County
Fort Bend County
Montgomery County
Brazoria County
Galveston County

Polls are open at various times during early voting and from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

All voters must present one of the following forms of photo identification at the polling place in order to verify their identity:

  • Texas driver license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

  • Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

  • Texas personal identification card issued by DPS

  • Texas license to carry a handgun issued by DPS

  • United States military identification card containing the person's photograph

  • United States citizenship certificate containing the person's photograph

  • United States passport


If you don't have any of the aforementioned forms of identification, you can apply for an Election Identification Certificate to present at your polling place.
