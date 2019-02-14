The White House confirms that President Donald Trump will sign a bill averting a potential partial government shutdown at the end of the week.Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says Trump will also take "other executive action - including a national emergency" as he seeks to keep his border wall pledge. The bipartisan congressional legislation expected to pass Thursday includes only a fraction of the billions of dollars Trump is seeking to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.Sanders says, "The President is once again delivering on his promise to build the wall, protect the border, and secure our great country."An emergency declaration to shift funding from other federal priorities to the border is expected to face swift legal challenge.