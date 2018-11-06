POLITICS

Voters report Election Day problems at Houston polling locations

EMBED </>More Videos

While many have already voted, others are waiting to enter the polls after reports of system issues.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's Election Day and while record numbers have already cast their votes, others are waiting to enter the polls after reports of system issues.

The polls opened up at 7 a.m., and what is supposed to be a quick in and out process is taking longer than intended.

One of the reported locations with issues was Madding Elementary School at 8511 Cresmont in southeast Houston.

According to a technician on scene, the front desk iPads were not connecting to the internet which caused check-in problems for voters.

RELATED: Don't do these 7 things at your polling place Tuesday

In order to get through the process, volunteers brought out paper books with names of registered voters.

At another location in, a long time voter has learned her polling place has changed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsvotingvote 2018electionmidterm electionselection 2018Houston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Welcome to Houston's most unique polling places
Electronic voting machine problems blamed on "operator error"
How to order free pizza for your long voting line
Ted Cruz vs Beto O'Rourke race divides neighborhood
More Politics
Top Stories
Teen girl shot while praying in SW Harris County
Channelview schools on lockout due to nearby SWAT standoff
Texas Election Day 2018: Your guide to voting
Electronic voting machine problems blamed on "operator error"
Don't do these 7 things at your polling place Tuesday
Houston restaurants offering deals to voters
Welcome to Houston's most unique polling places
These candidates could make history on Tuesday
Show More
Why we have midterm elections between presidential elections
Woman lends hand for cousin's engagement photos
Wrong-way driver crashes into police cruiser during chase
Ted Cruz vs Beto O'Rourke race divides neighborhood
Last-minute election questions before critical voting day
More News