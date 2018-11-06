HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --It's Election Day and while record numbers have already cast their votes, others are waiting to enter the polls after reports of system issues.
The polls opened up at 7 a.m., and what is supposed to be a quick in and out process is taking longer than intended.
One of the reported locations with issues was Madding Elementary School at 8511 Cresmont in southeast Houston.
According to a technician on scene, the front desk iPads were not connecting to the internet which caused check-in problems for voters.
In order to get through the process, volunteers brought out paper books with names of registered voters.
At another location in, a long time voter has learned her polling place has changed.