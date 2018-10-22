There is a sea of red at the Toyota Center as people patiently wait to see President Donald Trump's MAGA rally.The doors were supposed to open up at 3:30 p.m. for the "Make America Great Again" rally, but organizers began to let people in just after 2 p.m. due to the overwhelming response.The arena holds about 18,000 people, but the Trump re-election team that's organizing the event reports they've had 100,000 requests for tickets as of Sunday afternoon.One man says he's been at the Toyota Center since 9:30 p.m. Saturday."I'm about to see a man whose done everything for our country he can. God bless him, I can't wait to say 'Thank you,'" he said.The rally will kick off at 6:30 p.m. with a tailgate featuring live music, food trucks and appearances by campaign spokespeople.Attendees who can't get in will also be able to watch the president's speech on a big screen outside.